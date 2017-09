PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died on Saturday afternoon after losing control and crashing into a telephone pole just northwest of North Plains.

Emergency personnel performed live-saving efforts on Richard Owens, 58, but he died at the scene of the crash. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office suspects excessive speed played a part in the crash.

Owens was heading south in his 2000 Volkswagen Jetta before he hit the pole at Northwest Dairy Creek Road and Northwest Oliver Hill road.