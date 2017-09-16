ECF now 32% contained as I-84 closes for tree removal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Saturday morning, the Eagle Creek Fire was 45,579 acres and 32% contained, according to officials.

Firefighter control efforts on the outer perimeter of the fire would continue to be the focus Saturday. Active fire is mainly expected on the southern and western edges of the fire with dry conditions and east, northeast winds.

Winds are expected to start shifting southwest Saturday evening into Sunday as a cold front moves into the area, bringing cloudy conditions, a chance of precipitation, higher humidity and lower temperatures.

The westbound lanes of I-84 reopened Thursday night between Hood River and Troutdale after ODOT crews determined it was no longer threatened by the fire. However, ODOT said the westbound lanes are closed from 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday morning for more tree removal.

Eastbound lanes are still closed and will be until further notice.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that all Level 3 evacuation orders were being downgraded to Level 2.

Level 2 Be Set evacuation orders are in effect in the areas of:

Dodson

Warrendale

Bridal Veil

East Historic Columbia River Highway: East of Alex Barr Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher

Larch Mountain Road: East of Brower Road, addresses in the 45800 block and higher

All of Brower Road including Toll Road

E Haines Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher

Latourell

Larch Mountain Road: West of Brower Road, addresses in the 45700 block and lower — including Salzman Road and Alder Meadows

E Haines Road, addresses in the 43700 block and lower (toward Larch Mountain Road)

Corbett

Springdale

Troutdale, addresses east of the Sandy River

Hood River County still had Level 3 evacuations. Click here for the latest evacuation levels.