Couple gets car, $4,000 in camping gear stolen in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Annie Doss and Charles Koehler, a couple from Washington, were making their way down to Crater Lake when they decided to stay the night at a friend’s house in North Portland.

The next morning they planned to continue their trip, but they couldn’t.

“We woke up and there was an empty space where the vehicle and all of our gear was,” Koehler said.

Along with their stolen Subaru, Doss and Koehler also lost an estimated $4,000 in gear: their bikes, cameras and camping essentials were all gone.

“All my clothes,”Koehler said pointing at his dark gray shirt and blue jeans. “This is all I have to wear.”

The couple had big plans before their trip was derailed. Both of them are seasonal workers for the U.S. Forest Service. They work in the summer and were expecting to be laid off soon.

With that time off, Doss and Koehler thought about getting a rental property somewhere for 6 months. Instead, they planned to bike from Lake Tahoe to Guadalajara, a 2,200-mile trek with the essentials. Those, along with their white Subaru, were stolen.

The two set up a Go Fund Me page, hoping for some help in replacing their stolen items. They also are asking people to keep an eye on for their car, which has a unique green sticker of a sasquatch that says, “I’m squatching you.”

“I think we have really positive attitudes about it,” Koehler said. “If you think everything will be alright it will.”