Corbett businesses hope exit 22 on EB I-84 opens soon

CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened westbound I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River on Saturday, but also said there is no scheduled reopening for the eastbound part of the highway.

One Corbett business owner, at one exit on eastbound I-84, wants that to change.

“Small businesses that exist around here are hurting,” said Patrick Oldright, the co-owner of the Corbett Country Market.

Oldright said the fire danger isn’t close to exit 22 on I-84 eastbound. He’s hoping ODOT and Governor Kate Brown will open it back up, soon, in the hopes he and other businesses that rely on the exit can replace some of the business they lost from the Eagle Creek Fire.

“Exit 22 is kind of the gateway to this part of Corbett and Women’s Forum Park, which are areas that aren’t burned, never did burn and never had a fire,” Oldright said.

Now that evacuation notices have been lessened, people in Corbett want to resume their lives. That means being able to go to local businesses without road block restriction.

“You can’t get where you want to go with road blocks everywhere,” said Corbett resident Phil Peterson. “It’s been a major pain in the backside for most of the residents here.”