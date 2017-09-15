Vancouver businesses hold Eagle Creek Fire fundraiser

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — More than a dozen businesses in Vancouver are banding together Friday in a fundraiser to help restore the Gorge from the Eagle Creek Fire.

From 6-8 p.m. Friday, these businesses will donate 10% of their sales to the Friends of the Columbia Gorge: Main Event, Pacific House, Little Conejo, Fixns Cajun Food Truck, Doomsday Brewing, Shanahans, Heathen Brewing Feral Public House, Jay’s Bar & Grill, Top Shelft and 38-Below (in Battle Ground).

Vancouver Eagle Creek Fire Fundraiser: #Drink4EagleCreek

Additionally, people can drop off supplies at Main Event, Pacific House, Shanahans and Jay’s Bar & Grill.

Then at 8 p.m., the official After Party begins at Six West. Between 8-10 p.m., Six West will donate 10% of its sales.

Other businesses who contributed to the fundraiser include Fifty/Fifty Print, Local AF Apparel, Mo’s Hairstyling and employees from Keller Williams.

The Friends of the Columbia Gorge is a Portland-based non-profit. Organizers told KOIN 6 News the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit and all supplies collected will be sent to designated shelters and to the firefighters battling the blaze.