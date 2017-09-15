Richardson: Oregon voter fraud is .002% of votes cast

Related Coverage Feds pay, Oregon supplies voter registration info

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s secretary of state says an investigation has revealed 54 cases of suspected voter fraud in last November’s election, but they represent only .002% of votes cast.

Dennis Richardson said in a videotaped announcement Friday that that there appears to be 46 people who voted in Oregon and in some other state, six individuals listed as dead who had ballots turned in under their name, and two who appear to have voted more than once.

Official statistics from the Oregon Secretary of State show a total of 2,051,452 votes were cast in the 2016 general election, slightly more than 80% of the registered voters in the state.

Richardson said the information has been turned over to the state attorney general’s office for a criminal investigation.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report