Plea deals reached in $40 million Ponzi scheme

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Court documents show that the federal prosecutors will settle a $40 million fraud cause with plea deals.

Michael S. Holcomb, Gary L. Holcomb, Jennifer L. Chalmers, and Kristen S. Van Breemen are scheduled to in federal court Friday morning for a change of plea hearing. Their trial dates, which were scheduled for November, have been canceled.

According to court documents, between 2008 and 2012, the four solicited individuals to invest in their insurance businesses and accepted investments through their insurance businesses, Berjac of Oregon and Berjac of Portland. The four are accused of falsely promising investors that their investments were safe, secure, and earning high rates of return.

“Rather than invest the money as promised,…[they] diverted the money for personal use, speculative real estate projects, and to make interest and other payments to earlier investors,” court documents state.

“Based on the defendants’ conduct, more than 400 investors lost more than $40 million,” prosecutors state.

In July, a federal grand jury handed up a new indictment against the four suspects linked to the alleged Ponzi scheme. The IRS, at the time, declined to comment, saying the matter was still an “on-going investigation.”

The first indictment came down in Nov. 2015 and charged all four suspects with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Gary and Michael Holcomb, brothers, were each charged with bank fraud.

The new indictment adds additional counts mail fraud.

Details of the plea agreement have not been disclosed. KOIN 6 News will update this story as new information is released.