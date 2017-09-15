Parking spots become Parks for a Day in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 12th year in a row, Portland will join cities around the world in turning parking spaces into mini-parks.

Park(ing) Day, as it’s called, happens every September and gives people the chance to turn a parking spot into a fun public space. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said the goal is to ” inspire creative placemaking and to highlight different uses of the public right-of-way” so people can “rethink how streets can be used.”

Park(ing) Day 2017. 10 downtown Portland area parking spaces turned to park space. Initiative to reimagine how streets &spaces can be used. pic.twitter.com/hMmJIwuzuk — KOHR HARLAN (@kohrhKOIN) September 15, 2017

Aprovechando el #PARKingDay os recordamos que no solo se liga en nuestro bar ( y mucho). Que no… https://t.co/bVbjxcj7N5 — La Huelga Lavapiés (@huelgalavapies) September 15, 2017

Do you think Mid City West needs more public space? Come to our pop-up park to see how streets can be transformed into parks! #parkingday https://t.co/31EcyLcD8S — Mid City West CC (@midcitywest) September 15, 2017

But you can’t just do it. There are rules to follow, an application to be submitted and approval to be given. Needless to say, if you haven’t done that before now, you can’t take part in the 2017 Park(ing) Day.

PBOT has a list of rules, regulations and requirements on their website, along with this map of the 9 spots around the city where a parking space is now a park for a day.