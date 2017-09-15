Parking spots become Parks for a Day in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 12th year in a row, Portland will join cities around the world in turning parking spaces into mini-parks.
Park(ing) Day, as it’s called, happens every September and gives people the chance to turn a parking spot into a fun public space. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said the goal is to ” inspire creative placemaking and to highlight different uses of the public right-of-way” so people can “rethink how streets can be used.”
But you can’t just do it. There are rules to follow, an application to be submitted and approval to be given. Needless to say, if you haven’t done that before now, you can’t take part in the 2017 Park(ing) Day.
PBOT has a list of rules, regulations and requirements on their website, along with this map of the 9 spots around the city where a parking space is now a park for a day.