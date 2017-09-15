Man arrested for attempted kidnapping of Beaverton teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in Beaverton Friday in connection with an attempted kidnapping that happened earlier in the summer.

Robert Friesen, 27, was arrested on charges of first-degree attempted kidnapping, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Beaverton police said on June 7, 2017, a 16-year-old girl was the victim of the attempted kidnapping in the 5800 block of SW Erickson Ave.

After the incident, the girl told KOIN 6 News he tried to grab her from behind.

“He tried grabbing me really tight from my shoulder, in the other hand there was a knife,” the girl, whose name is not being released, said on June 7. “He was trying to drag me into his car… He told me he was going to kill me… I was really scared.”

After the attack, she told KOIN 6 News she would be walking to and from school with her mom or a friend.

Friesen is associated with a white Ford Explorer, a light colored minivan, a silver Honda Civic and a black Nissan Sentra with faded paint on the good and fenders.

Investigators believe because of the nature of the attack, there may be other victims. If you know anything or may have been a victim, Beaverton police ask that you call 503.629.0111.