Eagle Creek Fire: 28% contained, 41,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire was 28% contained on Friday morning, up from 17% Thursday, officials said.

The blaze had spread to over 41,000 acres but rain in the forecast left crews optimistic.

A full update from various officials was expected later Friday.

The Westbound lanes of I-84 reopened Thursday night between Hood River and Troutdale after ODOT crews determined it was no longer threatened by the fire.

#EagleCreekFire is at 28% containment, 41+K acres. Rain event predicted Sunday. Full update soon. — Eagle Creek Fire '17 (@eaglecreekfire) September 15, 2017

Eastbound lanes are still closed and will be until further notice. Ramps along that stretch of road will also be closed.

A change in the wind pattern blew smoke from the Gorge back toward the Portland metro area, with reports of smoke coming from as far as Washington County.

Level 3 GO evacuation orders are in effect in the areas of:

Dodson

Warrendale

Bridal Veil

East Historic Columbia River Highway: East of Alex Barr Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher

Larch Mountain Road: East of Brower Road, addresses in the 45800 block and higher

All of Brower Road including Toll Road

E Haines Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher

Level 2 Be Set evacuation orders are in effect in the areas of:

Latourell

Larch Mountain Road: West of Brower Road, addresses in the 45700 block and lower — including Salzman Road and Alder Meadows

E Haines Road, addresses in the 43700 block and lower (toward Larch Mountain Road)

Corbett

Springdale

Troutdale, addresses east of the Sandy River