Eagle Creek Fire: 28% contained, 41,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire was 28% contained on Friday morning, up from 17% Thursday, officials said.
The blaze had spread to over 41,000 acres but rain in the forecast left crews optimistic.
A full update from various officials was expected later Friday.
The Westbound lanes of I-84 reopened Thursday night between Hood River and Troutdale after ODOT crews determined it was no longer threatened by the fire.
Eastbound lanes are still closed and will be until further notice. Ramps along that stretch of road will also be closed.
A change in the wind pattern blew smoke from the Gorge back toward the Portland metro area, with reports of smoke coming from as far as Washington County.
Level 3 GO evacuation orders are in effect in the areas of:
Dodson
Warrendale
Bridal Veil
East Historic Columbia River Highway: East of Alex Barr Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher
Larch Mountain Road: East of Brower Road, addresses in the 45800 block and higher
All of Brower Road including Toll Road
E Haines Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher
Level 2 Be Set evacuation orders are in effect in the areas of:
Latourell
Larch Mountain Road: West of Brower Road, addresses in the 45700 block and lower — including Salzman Road and Alder Meadows
E Haines Road, addresses in the 43700 block and lower (toward Larch Mountain Road)
Corbett
Springdale
Troutdale, addresses east of the Sandy River