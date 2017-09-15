Clatskanie teen accused of sexually abusing child

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clatskanie teenager was arrested on September 8 on sex abuse charges involving a young neighbor.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old John Lewis is accused of abusing a 6-year-old boy, who will not be identified. Investigators also learned Lewis allegedly sexual assaulted a child when he was a juvenile as well in another part of the state.

Lewis is being held in the Columbia County Jail on charges of first-degree unlawful penetration, first-degree sexual abuse and 2 counts of first-degree sodomy.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information about the case to call 503.397.1521.