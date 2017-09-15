Broadway Bridge closed this weekend

Related Coverage Construction begins on Broadway Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A bi-annual structural inspection will close the Broadway Bridge Saturday and Sunday.

Multnomah County officials said the downtown bridge would be closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. Sept. 16 to about 10 p.m. Sept. 17. During the closure, Portland’s Streetcar staff will do work for upcoming bridge construction. Streetcar equipment needs to be adjusted before a contractor replaces four century-old steel Rall wheels and tracks that help the bridge open.

The Rall wheel contractor will slow bridge traffic to a single lane from 11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, until about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, to move the bridge’s concrete barriers.

Sidewalks will remain open for bicycles and pedestrians during the weekend and on Monday night.

