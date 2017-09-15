Blazers debut new uniform designed by Nike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers are debuting another new uniform design for the 2017-2018 season.

The “statement” uniform was designed by Nike and features the familiar Blazers red and black with updated fonts and logo and that looks different from the team’s other uniforms. This uniform will be worn at “marquee matchups” and rivalry games.

“While it was important to stay true to our classic look for our ‘Icon’ and ‘Association’ uniforms, we knew we had an opportunity to try something new with our ‘Statement’ uniform and, in collaboration with Nike’s design team, we are excited about the results,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter in a press release. “This uniform will be a unique identifier and a bold statement in the NBA.”

Nike created the uniforms with light-weigh materials to wick sweat faster and a silhouette that will enhance player performance.

The Blazers also debuted a new logo earlier this year, which was created with fan input.

The team’s other Nike uniforms are the “Association,” which is mainly white and “Icon,” which is mainly black. One other design has yet to be unveiled.