Bikers report trip wires on Portland paths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bike commuters are peddling with a little more caution on Friday morning after reports of trip wires being hung on bike paths.

A report posted on bikeportland.org said Thursday that someone had hung a tripwire between two trees on the Gateway Green bike park. They also reported another one on Monday on NE Irving Street.

Portland Police responded but said the wire was gone by the time they arrived.

“It’s terrifying. Somebody’s obviously trying to hurt other people,” bike commuter Rachel Cameron told KOIN 6 News.