10-year-old injured in hit-and-run on way to book fair

MILL CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 10-year-old girl was walking to a school book fair Thursday when she was hit by a car, police said.

Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley said the child from Mill City was hit in a crosswalk on Broadway Street by a Dodge Caravan.

Witnesses reported that the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Natasha Marie Lynn Bodda, slowed down after hitting the child, but then accelerated away from the scene.

One witness chased after Bodda and caught up with her several blocks from the scene. Police said Bodda agreed to go back to the scene of the accident with the witness and waited for officials to arrive.

The child was transported to a hospital to receive surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bodda was arrested and lodged at the Linn County Jail on charges of DUII, failure to perform duties as a driver in an injury motor vehicle crash, 2nd-degree assault, driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to yield right of way to pedestrian.