Woman, 47, found dead in McMinnville house fire

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — A 47-year-old woman was found dead in a home after officials responded Wednesday afternoon to a vehicle and house fire in McMinnville.

At 12:45 p.m., McMinnville Fire and Police arrived at a reported vehicle fire at 2433 NE Baker St to find that the residence was also engulfed in flames.

Fire officials entered the home and located the deceased — later identified as Kimberly Ann Nelson.

The cause of death and manner of death are still being determined.

Northeast Baker Street is closed to through traffic between Bake Creek Road and 27th Street and will be reopened once the scene has been released.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.