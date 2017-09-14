Update: Odell Beckham Jr. returns to practice

(AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has practiced on a limited basis for the first time since spraining his left ankle more than three weeks ago.

The three-time Pro Bowler took two steps in his recovery on Thursday. He took part in some individualized drills and followed that by participating in some team drills in preparation for Monday night’s home opener against the Detroit Lions.

Beckham hadn’t practiced since spraining his ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 21. He started stretching with his teammates during warmups last week, and took the next step on Thursday.