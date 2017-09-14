Stabbing suspect may be released because of dementia

Related Coverage Man stabs, injures 3 family members in Woodland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Jan. 10, Lori Garouette and her husband were preparing to leave when they heard a strange sound coming from elsewhere in the house.

They investigated and found Marvin Chadwick, Garouette’s 71-year old uncle, had stabbed Garouette’s mother, Delorse. Then, Chadwick, in a fit of rage, turned his attention on Garouette and her husband, stabbing both of them, as well, before being restrained.

“I’m done doing what I needed to do,” Chadwick told Woodland Police, according to court documents.

Now, 9 months later, Chadwick is scheduled to be released, according to the family, because courts told them Chadwick’s dementia can’t be treated and he can’t stand trial.

KOIN 6 News called the prosecutor handling the case and left a message requesting a comment. The family has been told they will have to bring a civil case against Chadwick if they want him forcibly placed in a mental institution.

Chadwick has been in jail for the last month, but before that he committed to Western State Hospital. Doctors, in a competency report, noted Chadwick was suffering from dementia, adding to a 2015 major depression disorder diagnosis he received. They also noted Chadwick was seeing hallucinations.

“(He) lacks the capacity to understand proceedings against him,” the reports said.

The family is concerned Chadwick, when — and if — released, will hurt someone else.