Report: Higher percentage of car commuters, less bikes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland added 12,000 new, original commutes in 2016 and only 1,000 of those came from bikes, marking a slip in in bicycle commuters from an estimated 7% to 6.3%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau via BikePortland.org. The other 11,000 commutes came from cars, adding congestion to Portland streets and highways.

The rise and decline in the percentage of bicycle commuters in Portland — the city that has the most in the country, according to to the Census Bureau’s statistics — is mirrored by the rest of the United States. Due to a rise in gas prices, Portland rose from approximately 2% in 2001 to over 7% in 2014, about 2% higher than the next largest city.

