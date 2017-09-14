Records shed light on Oregon day care insecticide incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Recently released state records say at least 43 children and seven adults reportedly suffered health problems after they were exposed to powerful insecticide at a Coos Bay day care facility.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the insecticide incident occurred April 29 at the Coos Bay Children’s Academy Inc.

The owner voluntarily shut down the day care in May.

The newspaper obtained state records and information that have not been publicly shared since the incident.

An Oregon Department of Agriculture investigation found that the day care improperly applied an insecticide inside the facility to exterminate fleas.

The state suggested this month fining day care owner Elizabeth Ewing and her husband, Gerald, $1,628 for the incident.

The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a separate $720 fine for workplace safety violations.

