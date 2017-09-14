Purrfect partner: Woman helps adopt special need animals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For 3 years, Kara Hamada would watch Abbott, a cat in a local pet store, get overlooked because it had a heart condition. Then, one day, Abbott was no longer at the store.

“A family actually adopted (Abbott) after meeting him because their son had the same issues,” Hamada said.

The adoption gave Hamada an idea, and Core Paws was born.

Core Paws is a Portland based non-profit website that works with almost 100 animal shelters across the country. The non-profit’s goal is to give homes to animals with special needs that normally would be difficult to place.

“We do a little more to showcase the ones who have been waiting for years,” said Hamada, who is the founder and executive director of Core Paws. “We’ve got animals on core paws who’ve been adoptable for 5 plus years.”

Animal Aid, a shelter in Southwest Portland, is one of the organizations that have partnered with Core Paws.

“It just helps to spread the news about them farther and core paws has also become a great spot to bring a special animal into their home,” said Paige O’Rourke, the director of operations at Animal Aid.

Harriet, a 4-year old cat, is one of those animals looking for a home at Animal Aid. She previously had surgery to remove a cancerous growth, and now Core Paws is trying to help get her adopted.

Hamada said Core Paws has had over 600 animals showcased on the site since it started. Two-hundred of them have been placed in homes.

“There are people looking and willing to adopt these animals,” Hamada said, “and we just have to find them.”