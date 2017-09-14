Level 3 evacuation ordered for Breitenbush Hot Springs

Level 3 evacuation means GO

The Whitewater Fire is burning more than 6,000 acres in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness Area. (Inciweb)
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — People staying in the Breitenbush area north of Detroit, Oregon, have been told to evacuate immediately because of a wildfire.

The area is a vacation destination in the Willamette National Forest that has few permanent residents.

A lower-level evacuation has been in place for weeks, so many people have already left.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office increased the evacuation to a level 3 on Thursday.

That’s a recommendation to leave now.

The sheriff’s office says the fire is moving closer to the Breitenbush Hot Springs resort and 72 cabins.