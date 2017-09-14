KOIN 6 Blitz, Week 3 Preview: Sept. 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re heading back to Gresham.

For the second week in a row, and after hundreds of votes online and on Twitter, Gresham High School will play host to the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, only this time the Gophers will actually be playing. Gresham will face off against David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference matchup. The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Here are the rest of the games we’ll be covering for the KOIN 6 Blitz.

Lake Oswego vs. Tigard (7:00 p.m. — Tigard High School)

Tualatin vs. Lakeridge (7:00 p.m. — Lakeridge High School)

Cleveland vs. Grant (7:00 p.m. — Marshall Campus)