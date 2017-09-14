ECF shelter moving from Stevenson to Hood River

Related Coverage Eagle Creek Fire evacuees find safe haven at shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Red Cross is moving its Stevenson, Washington shelter to Hood River due to continued activity with the Eagle Creek Fire.

The new shelter will be at the Hood River Assembly of God at 979 Tucker Road in Hood River and evacuees with RVs may park at Hood River Port Lot 1 at 1000 E. Port Marina Dr. for free.

The Red Cross said 60 people stayed at the shelter last night and another 45 stayed at the Multnomah County Shelter. The same services, including meals, snacks, water, and health/emotional services will be available to those staying at the shelters.