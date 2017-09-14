Eagle Creek Fire: 17% contained, 37,567 acres

Related Coverage Eagle Creek Fire tour with sheriff’s office

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire spread to 37,567 acres on Thursday despite optimism from fire crews about weather conditions.

The blaze was 17% contained but remained active overnight Wednesday on the northeastern side. A series of spot fires and uphill runs originating in Herman Creek resulted in fire on the ridges east of Gorton Creek and Harphan Creek.

On the southeast corner of the fire, growth was primarily to the east towards Waucoma Ridge.

Cooler weather later in the week could help slow its advance.

Level 3 evacuation orders are in effect in the areas of:

Dodson

Warrendale

Bridal Veil

East Historic Columbia River Highway: East of Alex Barr Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher

Larch Mountain Road: East of Brower Road, addresses in the 45800 block and higher

All of Brower Road including Toll Road

E Haines Road, addresses in the 43800 block and higher

Level 2 evacuation orders are in effect in the areas of:

Latourell

Larch Mountain Road: West of Brower Road, addresses in the 45700 block and lower — including Salzman Road and Alder Meadows

E Haines Road, addresses in the 43700 block and lower (toward Larch Mountain Road)

Corbett

Springdale

Troutdale, addresses east of the Sandy River

The Archer Mountain Fire was 100% contained Wednesday morning — prompting the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office to lift all evacuation levels.