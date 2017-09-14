Cyclist cited for DUII after crashing into van

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist that police said had a blood alcohol level “well above the legal limit” was seriously hurt Tuesday night after running a stop sign in North Portland.

The bicyclist, whose name has not yet been released by police, was cited for DUII after colliding with a van on North Vancouver and Tillamook.

PPB spokesperson Sgt. Chris Burley told KOIN 6 News both the cyclist and the van driver cooperated with investigators at the scene.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and was not booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, Burley said. He is expected to recover.