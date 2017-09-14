Blazers sign Isaiah Briscoe to training camp contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Trail Blazers added some depth to their roster Thursday, signing guard Isaiah Briscoe to a training camp contract, Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations announced.

The former Kentucky standout averaged 10.9 points (45.5% FG, 22.9% 3-PT, 55.5% FT), 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. During his two seasons in Lexington the 6’3” combo guard helped lead the Wildcats to back-to-back SEC Tournament titles, two NCAA bids, making it all the way to the regional finals this past season.

Briscoe spent his summer in the Philadelphia 76ers Summer League, but didn’t see much playing time.

He will be competing against another former Wildcat, Archie Goodwin, for time at the guard position. Portland signed Goodwin last week.

He will wear No. 9 for the Trail Blazers when they report to camp in a few weeks.