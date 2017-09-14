Beaverton’s Halloween Warehouse closing after 25 years

The 5,000 square-foot warehouse is on it's last go-around this Halloween

Kohr Harlan and KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Beaverton's Halloween Warehouse is closing after 25 years, September 14, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For 25 years, Beaverton’s Halloween Warehouse has been the year-round, go-to destination for Halloween costumes, masks and party supplies. But after this Halloween, the 5,000 square-foot warehouse is closing it’s doors for good.

Beaverton's Halloween Warehouse is closing after 25 years. Heather Rose has been there for 17 years. (KOIN)
“The economy,” answered Heather Rose when asked why the store is closing. “It’s just gone way downhill and we just can’t make it — we won’t make it.”

Rose has been working at the Warehouse for 17 years. She said the customers are her favorite, but she found new reasons for why she loved working at the warehouse every year.

“It’s always changing,” Rose said with budding tears in her eyes. “And that’s the good part about it. It’s not the same thing everyday.”

Halloween Warehouse is located on Southwest Canyon Road in Beaverton. Here’s a link to their website.