Beaverton’s Halloween Warehouse closing after 25 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For 25 years, Beaverton’s Halloween Warehouse has been the year-round, go-to destination for Halloween costumes, masks and party supplies. But after this Halloween, the 5,000 square-foot warehouse is closing it’s doors for good.

“The economy,” answered Heather Rose when asked why the store is closing. “It’s just gone way downhill and we just can’t make it — we won’t make it.”

Rose has been working at the Warehouse for 17 years. She said the customers are her favorite, but she found new reasons for why she loved working at the warehouse every year.

“It’s always changing,” Rose said with budding tears in her eyes. “And that’s the good part about it. It’s not the same thing everyday.”

Halloween Warehouse is located on Southwest Canyon Road in Beaverton. Here’s a link to their website.