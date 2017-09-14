Adidas designs beer-resistant shoes for Oktoberfest

They can only be purchased in Western Europe

The adidas Originals München MIG sneakers are only available in Western Europe as seen on Sept. 14, 2017. (Adidas)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Adidas combined German beer festivals with their roots in Munich to create their limited-edition Originals München MIG sneakers.

The sneakers are made with “fine and rich premium leather” that are finished with water and beer repellent materials, so these are one pair of shoes you won’t have to worry about ruining if/when your spill your lager.

The colorway is inspired by traditional Lederhosen outfits while the forefoot lining is inspired by beer festival shirts.

On adidas’ website, the description said the shoes represent the “true spirit of Oktoberfest and sport heritage.”

Oktoberfest, which takes place in Munich, Germany, begins Sept. 16 and runs until Oct. 3.

Unfortunately for sneaker lovers in the U.S., these limited-edition shoes can only be purchased in Western Europe for € 199.95 (or around $240).

Prost!

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, people celebrate the opening of the 182nd Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany. In 2016, Germany marks 500 years since the passage of a law designed to ensure the purity of German beer. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)