Adidas designs beer-resistant shoes for Oktoberfest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Adidas combined German beer festivals with their roots in Munich to create their limited-edition Originals München MIG sneakers.

The sneakers are made with “fine and rich premium leather” that are finished with water and beer repellent materials, so these are one pair of shoes you won’t have to worry about ruining if/when your spill your lager.

The colorway is inspired by traditional Lederhosen outfits while the forefoot lining is inspired by beer festival shirts.

On adidas’ website, the description said the shoes represent the “true spirit of Oktoberfest and sport heritage.”

Oktoberfest, which takes place in Munich, Germany, begins Sept. 16 and runs until Oct. 3.

Unfortunately for sneaker lovers in the U.S., these limited-edition shoes can only be purchased in Western Europe for € 199.95 (or around $240).

Prost!