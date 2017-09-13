Woodburn man sentenced after 3-year spree of arson, mischief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation into a 3-year spree of arson in Woodburn came to a conclusion on Sept. 7 when Dustin Nehl, 24, was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 3 years of post-prison supervision.

Nehl plead guilty to first and second-degree arson as well as unlawful possession of a destructive device and criminal mischief. He was arrested on Sept. 21, 2016.

The charges were connected to crimes dating back to 2013 at Woodburn Estates & Golf and the city’s water facility at Centennial Park.

When Nelk was arrested, Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris said it was significant, “not only because of the threat to our residents, but to City infrastructure and public safety.”

Ferraris called Nehl’s sentencing significant, as well.

“These convictions and sentence are significant and bring to a close a reign of criminal activity that burdened the Woodburn community for several years,” Ferraris said on Wednesday in a statement through the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. “We are grateful for the work by our police department and our partnership with the District Attorney’s Office in holding Mr. Nehl accountable for his crimes.”