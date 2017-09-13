Vacationers find wedding ring at No Name Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeremy Schmid of Raleigh, North Carolina was on a vacation with his friends in Oregon over Labor Day. They wanted to escape the wildfire smoke in Bend, so they decided to hike Broken Top Mountain in the Deschutes National Forest.

That’s when they found a man’s wedding ring.

“We had an idea that maybe the 3 Sisters might block some of that smoke,” Schmid told KOIN 6 News in a FaceTime interview from North Carolina. “Maybe Broken Top had a little bit of a break from it, so we decided to hike up to that lake we had heard about and it’s pretty scenic.”

They camped for the night at what is commonly called No Name Lake and then decided to hike around Broken Top Mountain.

“Set up camp there in the middle of the crater where the lake is … and saw the glacier. And there’s a nice stream running into the lake,” said Schmid, a 33-year-old ecologist.

He saw something shiny in a sandy area near the edge of No Name Lake.

“That looks like a wedding ring,” he said, laughing. “Somebody’s probably missing that and, you know, being married myself I was thinking how would I explain that.”

Schmid grabbed the ring and decided to try and find the owner but so many questions popped into his head. Did someone lose it?

Or, maybe, he thought, someone didn’t want it anymore.

“Maybe at the time the water’s edge was closer to where it was found, and that’s a caldera volcano. So, maybe they wanted to get rid of it.”

Video of Broken Top Mountain at No Name Lake, September 4, 2017 (Courtesy Jeremy Schmid)

He also didn’t really have an idea how long it had been there.

“Was it over the summer? Did they lose it during ski season and it’s just been covered by snow all these months?

He said there was another couple camping nearby the night before but they packed up and left before he found the ring.

“I did see the woman playing around in the gravel, the mud there at the edge of the lake so I did think maybe they had lost it and were just looking all over for it.”

But he has no idea who they are.

With no way to know for sure, he contacted the Deschutes National Forest Office in Bend and emailed pictures of the ring.

The Forest Service is not showing any pictures of the ring so the real owner can identify it.

“I figure there’s a cool story that goes with it if we do find the owner,” Schmid told KOIN 6 News.

If you want to make an inquiry about the ring, call 541.383.5300. The US Forest Service is also using social media to try and find the owner.

Jeremy Schmid just hopes there’s a happy ending.

“You want to be able to get it to the right person,” he said.

