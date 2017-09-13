State suspends nursing assistant suspected of faking cancer

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — After a KOIN 6 News investigation, the State of Oregon suspended the nursing certification of a local woman suspected of faking cancer.

The Oregon Board of Nursing voted Wednesday to pull Jenifer Gaskin’s right to work as a nursing assistant until she explains herself.

The board has tried reaching out to Gaskin at her home in Tualatin, but has not heard back.

Gaskin told friends she was treated for thyroid cancer and got more than $10,000 through GoFundMe.

A detective investigated and was “unable to locate any medical records that Gaskin was a patient” at the 3 hospitals where she told him she had been treated.

According to the state, Gaskin hasn’t responded to 2 requests to explain herself — both letters were sent to Gaskin in July.