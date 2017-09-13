Man sentenced for injuring son in drunken lawn mower mishap

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who seriously injured his 7-year-old son in a lawn-mowing mishap has been sentenced to probation and must surrender his driver’s license for five years.

The Gazette-Times reports Peter McManus of Corvallis was also ordered to undergo alcohol treatment and serve 20 days on a county work crew.

Authorities say McManus was driving a lawn mower while intoxicated on April 3.

The boy was sitting on the hood of the machine when it hit something, possibly a rock.

The child fell and his foot was severed by the blade. The foot could not be saved.

McManus pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. He did not speak at Tuesday’s hearing.

The boy’s mother spoke, asking for leniency. She said her son has been fitted with a prosthesis and spent the summer as a “happy and energetic child.”

