Klamath Falls victim: ‘Not out of the woods’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman believed to be the victim of escaped inmate Brittain McAuliffe is fighting for her life at a Portland hospital after being shot in Klamath Fall over the weekend.

Danielle Griffin’s mother, Lisa Griffin, told KOIN 6 News her daughter is on a long road to recovery after she was shot in the neck and face.

“She’s not out of the woods yet, they’ve told me that,” Lisa said.

McAuliffe, who escaped from the Camp Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility in LaGrande on June 20, now faces charges of attempted murder, assault and other crimes. He is accused of shooting Danielle twice with a sawed off shotgun, according to court documents.

Lisa told KOIN 6 News about getting a knock on the door of her Klamath Falls home on Saturday.

“It’s the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Lisa sasid. “They said ‘your daughter has been shot.'”

Danielle was found by a jogger on a bike path, bloody and unresponsive. She was immediately flown to OHSU. Now she is in a medically induced coma and will need to undergo reconstructive surgery to her face and neck.

“It went along her face and her neck and her shoulder is shattered, her ribs are shattered,” Lisa told KOIN 6 News.

McAuliffe already has a long crimal history with past arrests for theft, DUI and criminal mischeif.

Lisa doesn’t know what led her 34-year-old daughter to encounter McAuliffe.

“I had never even heard his name until I read everything that everyone else has read,” Lisa said.

Lisa said she’s not going to leave her daughter’s side and has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

“I’m super stressed but when I see her eyes open it gives me hope that she’s going to wake up.”