Heroin, meth, guns and $230K seized in Gresham bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham detectives searched multiple locations in the Portland Metro area on Tuesday morning and seized 55 pounds of meth, 9 pounds of heroin, 6 guns, 2 rifles and nearly $230,000.

Four suspects were arrested after a 3-month long investigation into the large-scale drug trafficking organization. The street value of the confiscated drugs, according to the Gresham Police Department, is estimated at over $1 million.

Gresham Police said other local law enforcement agencies, as well as the DEA and FBI, helped with the investigation.

“It was a lot of hard work but it paid off,” said detective Michael Webb. “Getting that amount of drugs off the street is going to make a huge impact.”

Here are the suspects arrested with their charges

Francisco Poncho Alvarez, 42: Delivery of a controlled substance (meth)

Ulises Mayares Jr., 24: Delivery of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (meth), manufacturing a controlled substance (meth)

Marbello Modesto Guzman, 25: Delivery of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree child neglect

Carlos Ortega-Estrella, 33: Arrested on outstanding warrant and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, delivery of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (meth), manufacturing a controlled substance (heroin)