PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are looking for a missing man who has Alzheimer’s Disease.

Wilber Purvis, 74, was last seen around 8 p.m. in Gresham. He is white with grey hair, 6-feet-2-inches tall and 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Hawaiian shirt and grey shorts.

If you see him, call 503.823.3333 or 911 if needed.