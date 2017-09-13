Firefighters make progress on Eagle Creek Fire

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire is 13% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The fire crossed Herman Creek into the Camp Creek drainage about 2-3 miles south of I-84 Tuesday night. The fire ran 3 miles to Nick Eaton Ridge with some spots toward Gordon Creek.

However, firefighters expected this movement and have been dropping water in the area to slow the fire’s growth and will continue to do so throughout Wednesday.

Officials also said they had plans to establish and strengthen contingency lines along the power line corridor east of Cascade Locks to Shellrock Mountain and from Mitchell Point to Wahtum Lake. These efforts will help protect communities near I-84.

Despite the fire spreading to a new area, crews were able to make progress between Bridal Veil and Warrendale.

On the eastern end, near Herman Creek, the fire is expected to remain active, however, cooler weather later in the week could help slow its advance.

The Eagle Creek Fire is about 35,636 acres.

The Archer Mountain Fire was 100% contained Wednesday morning — prompting the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office to lift all evacuation levels.