Deputies pull unconscious wrong-way driver from burning car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy cut an unconscious man’s seat belt and pulled him from a burning car on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the man was driving the wrong way on Highway 26 near the Highway 217 interchange around 2:40 a.m. when a deputy spotted him coming towards him. The deputy swerved to avoid a head-on crash.

A short time later the driver crashed into the center barrier and the support posts for an overhead sign near Highway 26 and SW Murray Boulevard. The first deputy on the scene ran towards the car which had started to catch fire. He used a fire extinguisher and then cut the driver’s seat belt and started to pull him free. Other deputies arrived and helped with managing the scene.

The driver regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital. Officers say his blood alcohol content (BAC) was almost three times the legal limit.