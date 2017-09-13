Boil water order issued for Crystal Springs Water District

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — The Crystal Springs Water District issued a boil water notice Wednesday due to the possibility of unsafe water.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office told the public to immediately start boiling all drinking water taken from the Crystal Springs Water District public water system.

This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or any other activity involving the consumption of water.

To help ensure the water is safe, the water should be brought to a full boil for at least 5 minutes. Boiled water may be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.

The order will remain in effect until further notice.