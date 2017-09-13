Beaverton kicks off Wednesday early release

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton School District is set to kick off its new 90-minute early release policy on Wednesday.

The move is part of an initiative to provide teacher collaboration and professional development time to address gaps in student achievement and improve teacher practice.

Beginning September 13, 2017, dismissal times will be:

-Elementary schools that start at 8:00 a.m. will dismiss at 1:05 p.m.

-Elementary schools that start at 8:30 a.m. will dismiss at 1:35 p.m.

-Hazeldale at 118th (2017-2018) will dismiss at 2:25 p.m.

-Middle schools will dismiss at 2:20 p.m.

-High schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.

-Bridges Academy will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.

-ACMA, Health & Science, SST, ISB, Rachel Carson and Merlo will dismiss at 12:35 p.m.