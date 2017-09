TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — The Archer Mountain Fire is 100% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The fire started from an ember from the Eagle Creek Fire across the river and spread to 260 acres over a number of days.

All evacuation levels have been lifted by the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

The Eagle Creek Fire was 13% contained as of Wednesday. An update from officials was expected at 11 a.m.