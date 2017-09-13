After hurdles, Portland Marathon issued permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Less than a month before the event, the Portland Marathon has been issued a permit by the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

The marathon is scheduled for October 8.

The marathon was at risk when the City of Portland denied a permit for the 2017 Portland Marathon because the planned course would require more police officers to staff than the force has available. City officials asked organizers to change their route to accommodate the staffing issues.

Other issues were also a part of the delay in issuing the permit.

PBOT said Wednesday that event organizers had identified locations for aid stations on the route, obtained a noise variance for music, and submitted applications for parking removal and other measures needed to make way for the start/finish area.