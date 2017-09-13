20 bullets riddle Gresham home; 18-year-old arrested

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – Police say more than 20 bullets ripped through a Gresham home earlier this summer with two people inside, and now an 18-year-old man is charged with attempted murder.

Jeremy W Boyd Jr. remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center waiting on word if a grand jury will hand up an indictment against him.

According to police, a house in the 700 block of Northeast 178th was shot up on June 28 with two people inside the home.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. and when officers from the East Metro Gang Task Force showed up, they found a mixture of 9 millimeter shell casings and .45 caliber shell casings outside.

During the investigation, Portland Police conducted a traffic stop and police found Boyd sitting in the front passenger seat with a firearm, according to court documents. When he exited the car, the 9mm handgun fell onto the ground.

The Oregon State Police crime lab tested the shell casings from the June 28 shooting and determined that they were fired from the gun found during the traffic stop, according to court documents.

Officers got a search warrant for Boyd’s cellphone location history and found that at the time of the shooting on June 28 his phone was connected to cell towers within 1 mile of the location of the shooting.

Boyd is charged with attempted murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The grand jury should have its decision by next week.