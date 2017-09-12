Youth prison escapee charged with attempted murder

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A teenager who escaped from an Oregon youth prison has been arrested after police say he tried to kill a woman.

Court records filed Monday show 18-year-old Brittain McAuliffe was booked into the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and other crimes.

Police found the woman Saturday on a bike path in Klamath Falls. She was flown to a Portland hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Authorities had been looking for McAuliffe since June, when he and 18-year-old Micah West escaped from Camp Riverbend, a transitional living facility in La Grande. West was captured a month after the escape in Albany.