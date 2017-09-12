West wind trouble for Eagle Creek Fire, but rain coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After an eventful week of wildfire coverage to start the month of September, the Eagle Creek Fire and Archer Mountain Fire continue to burn. Weather conditions entering our Tuesday are going to pressure the wildfires in the Gorge as a west wind increases through the afternoon. A weak cold front will pass around mid-day and that will ramp up the wind through the Gorge, allowing for wind gusts to reach around the 30 to 35 mph range.

Those that have been evacuated due to the wildfire should be feeling a bit better after Tuesday.

The forecast starts to improve and becomes more generous for firefighting. The next few days will be cooler with higher relative humidity levels. A small chance for rain will come Wednesday night to Thursday, but better, a real chance for deep moisture is looking to arrive late Sunday to Monday. This rain event may drop over 1 inch of rain by Tuesday and upwards to a few inches by weeks end.

The doors are opening for our first official touch of fall and it appears that it is becoming more likely with each and every model update. Attached you will see the total precipitation accumulation that the GFS weather model is depicting through next Thursday. This is still very far out, but just the idea of a multi-day rain event that could bring some heavy rain is a great sign.

I will mention that there is still an ongoing threat for fire danger for our Tuesday for southern central Oregon, near areas of Klamath Falls and Crater Lake. A cut-off low will continue to move up the California border and allow for dry thunderstorms to ignite, this is an issue with dry fuels out there. With that being said, the NWS has an active Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Tuesday.