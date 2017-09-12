Utah man arrested for setting 4 Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Utah man has been charged for setting four wildfires in southern Oregon last month.

Oregon State Police arrested 37-year-old Christopher Wilson of Salt Lake City in connection to four fires along Highway 97 between the area of Lava River Cave and milepost 180 south of La Pine.

Three of the fires were contained at less than 2 acres and the 4th fire, which was later called the McKay Fire near La Pine, grew to approximately 1,219 acres.

Using tips from the public officers were able to identify Wilson and arrested him Sept. 3 as he entered Oregon on I-84 near Ontario driving a stolen blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

Officials believe Wilson may be responsible for other wildfires in the Northwest and are hoping to get tips from the public about him. Anyone who saw him driving is asked to call OSP at 503-375-3555.