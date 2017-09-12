Seattle mayor accuser: Resignation is long overdue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the men who has accused ex-Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse is speaking out after Murray announced September 13 would be his last day.

Jeff Simpson, who lives in Portland, is one of now 5 men accusing Murray of abuse that allegedly happened years ago.

Simpson told KOIN 6 News Murray’s resignation is “overdue, but every time he gets in front of the media, he continues to lie to everybody about how he hasn’t done anything.”

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday the latest accuser to come forward is Murray’s first cousin once removed, Joseph Dyer.

Dyer told the newspaper he was 13 and that Murray was in his early 20s when Murray came to live with Dyer’s family in Medford, New York and the alleged abuse happened.

Simpson told KOIN 6 News he was also 13 when he said the abuse started and it continued until he was 18 years old. He’s 49 now.

“I know other people that he has molested when he was molesting me,” Simpson said. “He’s a child rapist and pedophile.”

Murray has denied all of the allegations but Simpsons has this message for him: “Everybody else knows what you’ve done also, Ed, it’s not a secret anymore. Be honest, come out, be honest, be truthful with us, with everybody and start the healing for yourself because what you have is a sickness.”

Murray’s complete statement:

“I am announcing my resignation as mayor, effective at 5 p.m. tomorrow. “While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business. “I’m proud of all that I have accomplished over my 19 years in the Legislature, where I was able to pass what were at the time the largest transportation packages in state history, a landmark gay civil rights bill and a historic marriage equality bill. “And I am proud of what we have accomplished together at the City during my time as mayor, passing a nation-leading $15 minimum wage, and major progressive housing affordability and police accountability legislation, as well as negotiating an agreement to build a world-class arena that I believe in time will bring the NHL and NBA to Seattle. “But it has also become clear to me that in light of the latest news reports it is best for the city if I step aside. “To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation. “In the interest of an orderly transition of power, Council President Bruce Harrell will become Mayor upon my resignation, and will decide within the following five days whether he will fill out the remainder of my term. During this time Director of Operations Fred Podesta has been tasked with leading the transition.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.