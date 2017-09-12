Portland woman dies of suspected domestic violence injuries

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 29-year-old woman arrived at a hospital with multiple traumatic injuries Sunday — leading to the arrest of her boyfriend. However, she died of her injuries Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Gresham Police said Shay Martinez of Portland was transported from Mt. Hood Medical Center to Emanuel Hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

The East County Major Crimes Team was called to investigate what led to her injuries, which is when they learned she was in a relationship with 30-year-old Jose Funes of Gresham.

Police arrested Funes Monday for 1st-degree domestic violence assault.

Funes is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on a $250,000 bail.

It’s currently unclear if additional charges will be filed against Funes after Martinez’s death.