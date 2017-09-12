Police: Man lit dumpster fires, broke police car window

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police say they’ve arrested a man responsible for setting a number of dumpster fires, assaulting someone and breaking a police car window.

58-year-old Mary Haines was arrested on Tuesday morning after crews extinguished fires at NW 16th Avenue and Johnson Street and NW 13th Avenue and Lovejoy Street. He also allegedly assaulted someone on the street in the area but that person did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Officers tried to approach Haines but he threw rocks them. He broke the window of a police car and started to light a bushes on fire but was eventually arrested once officers were able to approach him safely.

He is charged with two counts of Attempt Assault in the Second Degree, three counts of Reckless Burning, one count each of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Attempt Assault on a Police Officer.