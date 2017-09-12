N. Columbia Blvd crash sends 8 to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-vehicle crash sent 8 people to the hospital — 4 with traumatic injuries — late Tuesday afternoon on North Columbia Boulevard in Portland.

The vehicles, a Hyundai and a van, each had 4 people inside, said PPB Sgt. Chris Burley. The van, a worker transport vehicle, flipped and caught on fire and is completely burned, Burley told KOIN 6 News.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and took 6 people by ambulance to hospitals for treatment. Four of those people are trauma patients.

Officials initially said 2 others declined transportation to the hospital, but later noted those people also went to the hospital.

Burley said none of the injuries appear at this time to be life-threatening.

North Columbia Boulevard will be blocked until about 7 p.m.

